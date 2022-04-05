English
    IIFL Finance buys back $50 million overseas bonds, reduces cost of funds by 225 bps

    The company has over the past two years bought back bonds worth $26.3 million in various tranches, and launched a tender offer on March 21, 2022, to buy back another $50 million worth of bonds.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 05, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Retail non-banking finance company IIFL Finance said on April 5 that it has bought back overseas bonds worth $50 million at par, funded by a loan from a global bank, which will reduce its cost of funds by approximately 225 basis points (bps) on the transaction.

    IIFL Finance had raised $400 million via its maiden overseas bonds issue in February 2020 at an effective issue price of $998.75 per $1000, to fund its business growth. The company has over the past two years bought back bonds worth $26.3 million in various tranches, and launched a tender offer on March 21, 2022, to buy back another $50 million worth of bonds.

    The minimum bid price for bondholders under the tender offer was $970 per $1000 of the face value of the bonds. However, most of the bids were received closer to the par value, and accordingly, the company bought back the entire tender amount of $50 million at par. After this buyback, $323.7 million of bonds remain outstanding.

    Commenting on the successful buyback done under the modified Dutch auction process, Rajesh Rajak, CFO, IIFL Finance, said: “The abundant liquidity and the price at which we bought back reflect the confidence that bondholders have in us. Also, this reduces our cost of funds by approximately 225 basis points for the arrangement. After this successful buyback, we would seek to undertake more such buybacks to reduce the cost of funds further.”



