IIFL AMC launches Rs 2,000 crore fund for late-stage, pre-IPO tech startup investments

The IIFL Asset Management Fund (IIFL AMC) has launched an alternative investment fund (AIF) to make investments in startups at late-stage and pre-initial public offering (IPO), executive VP and fund manager Chetan Naik told Mint.

The company plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore for the fund – largely from high net worth individuals and family offices, he stated, adding that commitments worth Rs 400 crore have already been made.

On where they plan to invest, Naik said companies on the path to profitability, with multi-decadal growth opportunities and strong unit economics, and sectors with low competitive intensity will be targeted.

The fund will invest in 10-15 companies with cheque sizes ranging from $10-20 million. He added that some spaced already identified include edutech, enterprise tech, food delivery, gaming, insurance tech and vertical e-commerce.

Explaining the interest, Naik told the paper that India’s internet economy is “at an inflection point” and while there are “hardly any meaningful opportunities in the listed space”, they expect high growth in this decade.

“This is a massive opportunity and there will be large outcomes. IPOs will emerge as a major exit route for the tech companies,” he added.

Explaining that the AIF will be different from IIFL AMC’s past investments in pre-IPO through sector-agnostic funds, Naik said the current fund is “not only looking at companies that are going public in the next one year ... it will also go much deeper and invest in companies that are one to five years away from an IPO.”

“The value creation that happens in these tech companies over three to four years ahead of an IPO is massive and we want to invest in that opportunity," he added.

Multiple Indian tech companies such as MobiKwik, PolicyBazaar and Zomato are reported to be working towards their IPOs and the success of these initial listings could push many more in the same direction.