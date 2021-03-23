English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IIFL AMC launches Rs 2,000 crore fund for late-stage, pre-IPO tech startup investments

Chetan Naik, executive VP and fund manager of IIFL AMC said the funds will be raised largely from high net worth individuals and family offices, and commitments worth Rs 400 crore are already made.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
The fund will invest in 10-15 companies with cheque sizes ranging from $10-20 million.

The fund will invest in 10-15 companies with cheque sizes ranging from $10-20 million.

The IIFL Asset Management Fund (IIFL AMC) has launched an alternative investment fund (AIF) to make investments in startups at late-stage and pre-initial public offering (IPO), executive VP and fund manager Chetan Naik told Mint.

The company plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore for the fund – largely from high net worth individuals and family offices, he stated, adding that commitments worth Rs 400 crore have already been made.

On where they plan to invest, Naik said companies on the path to profitability, with multi-decadal growth opportunities and strong unit economics, and sectors with low competitive intensity will be targeted.

The fund will invest in 10-15 companies with cheque sizes ranging from $10-20 million. He added that some spaced already identified include edutech, enterprise tech, food delivery, gaming, insurance tech and vertical e-commerce.

Explaining the interest, Naik told the paper that India’s internet economy is “at an inflection point” and while there are “hardly any meaningful opportunities in the listed space”, they expect high growth in this decade.

Close

Related stories

“This is a massive opportunity and there will be large outcomes. IPOs will emerge as a major exit route for the tech companies,” he added.

Explaining that the AIF will be different from IIFL AMC’s past investments in pre-IPO through sector-agnostic funds, Naik said the current fund is “not only looking at companies that are going public in the next one year ... it will also go much deeper and invest in companies that are one to five years away from an IPO.”

“The value creation that happens in these tech companies over three to four years ahead of an IPO is massive and we want to invest in that opportunity," he added.

Multiple Indian tech companies such as MobiKwik, PolicyBazaar and Zomato are reported to be working towards their IPOs and the success of these initial listings could push many more in the same direction.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AIF #Business #IIFL amc #India #IPO #startups #Technology
first published: Mar 23, 2021 11:36 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.