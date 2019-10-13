IHMCL, GSTN to ink pact to link FASTag with GST e-way bill system on October 14

The Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) and Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) will sign a memorandum of understanding on Monday for integration of FASTag with GST e-way bill system.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be inked at the 'One Nation, One FASTag' conference, which will be inaugurated by Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari.

FASTag is a simple to use, reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets vehicle pass through toll plaza without stopping for cash transaction.

An MoU will be signed between IHMCL and GSTN for integration of FASTag with GST e-way bill system, an official statement said.

The GST Council has already accorded 'in-principle' approval for this integration.

The integration of e-way bill system with FASTag will help revenue authorities track the movement of vehicles and ensure that they are travelling to the same destination that the transporter or the trader had specified while generating the e-way bill, the statement added.

"The conference will see the signing of MoUs with state departments/other agencies for bringing in a unified electronic tolling solution across the country," it added.