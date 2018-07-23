IHH audit committee head opposed Fortis acquisition: Report

An independent non-executive director of IHH Healthcare's board had voiced dissent over the group’s planned acquisition of Fortis Healthcare, pointing out that the deal could be "risky".

Rossana Annizah binti Ahmad Rashid, who is the chairman of the audit and risk management committee, voted against the proposal in the meeting that approved the deal, Economic Times reported, citing an exchange filing by IHH in Malaysia.

According to the filing, released on July 7, Rashid, "...was not comfortable with the structure of the proposals after taking into consideration the risk factors related to the proposals and the qualified opinion issued by Fortis’ external auditors, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP, in the audited financial statements of Fortis for the year ended March 31."

IHH, backed by Malaysia’s sovereign fund Khazanah, outbid a consortium of Manipal Hospitals and US private equity firm TPG by offering to invest Rs 4,000 crore by way of preferential allotment at valuation of Rs 170 per share.

Asked about Rashid's stand, an IHH spokesperson told the publication, "One director concluded with a differing viewpoint."

However, following the regulation, a final decision was made based on majority, said the spokesperson, adding, “As we understand, there is no connection between the view taken by an individual director of IHH and the forthcoming EGM (extraordinary general meeting) of Fortis as referred to by you.”

The shareholders of Fortis are scheduled to vote on the acquisition on August 13.