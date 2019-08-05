App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

IHCL Q1 net profit at Rs 4.98 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.10 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Group firm Indian Hotels Company on August 5 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.98 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.10 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,020 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 979.70 crore for the same period year ago.

"In the statement of Profit and Loss for the current quarter, the nature of expenses in respect of operating leases has changed from lease rent to depreciation on right-of-use asset and finance cost for interest accrued on lease liability using the effective interest method," IHCL said.

Close

Consequently Finance costs and Depreciation for the quarter is higher by Rs 38.96 crore and Rs 16.89 crore respectively with corresponding reduction in "Other Operating and General Expenses" of Rs 44.79 crore. Consequently, Profit before tax is lower by Rs 11.06 crore, it added.

related news

As the "previous period information is not restated and hence not comparable," IHCL said.

"Despite the macro-economic headwinds, we have stayed on track in delivering our promise as outlined in Aspiration 2022," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

The company continued its growth journey by signing seven hotels with 1,267 rooms. It also opened three hotels in this quarter in key strategic markets like Goa and Agra, he added.

"Both the absolute Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 166 crore as well as the EBITDA margin of 15.68 per cent are the highest for Q1 for the last 10 years," Chhatwal said.

In line with the company's vision to scale up and create greater enterprise value, IHCL entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC for an investment platform to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore, the company said.

In a separate filing IHCL said its board has approved the appointment of Nasser Munjee, Hema Ravichandar and Venkataramanan Anantharaman as additional directors of the company in an independent capacity with immediate effect, for a period of five years.

Shares of IHCL closed at Rs 135 on BSE, down 1.93 per cent from the previous close.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Indian Hotels Company Ltd #Tata Group

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.