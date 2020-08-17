172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ihcl-joins-hands-with-tata-power-for-supply-of-solar-energy-to-mumbai-hotels-5717081.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

IHCL joins hands with Tata Power for supply of solar energy to Mumbai hotels

The company has signed a solar energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with TP Kirnali Solar Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Company Ltd, IHCL said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday said that it has joined hands with Tata Power for supply of solar energy for its Mumbai hotels as part of strategy to focus on sustainable and cost-efficient business practices.

The company has signed a solar energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with TP Kirnali Solar Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Company Ltd, IHCL said in a statement.

"IHCL hotels in Mumbai, namely The Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End and Taj Wellington Mews, will get approximately 60 percent energy from green source and will reduce nearly 22.9 million kg of carbon dioxide emissions on an annual basis," it added.

This agreement is valid for a period of 25 years, the statement said.

"This initiative is in line with the company's focus on adopting sustainable and cost-efficient business practices, while leveraging group-wide synergies and competencies," IHCL managing director and chief executive Puneet Chhatwal said.

The company is pleased to collaborate with Tata Power, which is a leader in clean energy generation, he added.

"We are glad to collaborate with IHCL to reduce their carbon footprint and reaffirm the Tata Group's commitment for sustainability. Presently, the association is limited to IHCL properties in Mumbai and we look forward to working closely with them for covering all their facilities across India," Tata Power managing director and CEO Praveer Sinha said.

Sustainability is a prerequisite to IHCL operations and in the last four years, the company has increased its renewable energy mix from 7 percent to 25 percent, the statement said.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #Business #hotels #Indian Hotels Company #mumbai #solar energy #Tata Power

