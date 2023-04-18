IHCL announces signing two new hotels in Dhaka

Indian Hotels Company Limited on Tuesday announced the signing of two new hotels in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Taj and Vivanta branded hotels will be part of an integrated complex that will also include hi-end retail. These are greenfield projects.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, "We are delighted to debut in Dhaka adding an important international destination to our portfolio. Bangladesh, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, is also the second largest economy in South Asia."

The first mixed-use development project in Dhaka with the two hotels is strategically located at Gulshan, a key business hub in the city, and at a short driving distance from the Shahjalal International airport.

The 230-room Taj and 130-room Vivanta hotels will offer multiple new culinary options to the city, IHCL stated.