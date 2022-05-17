English
    IHC completes Rs 15,400-crore primary equity transaction with Adani portfolio companies

    AGEL, ATL and AEL have been provided capital by IHC, all of which are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India, through the preferential allotment route

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The International Holding Company PJSC (IHD), an Abu-Dhabi-based global strategic investment company, announced the completion of an investment transaction in the Adani portfolio companies, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Adani Enterprise Ltd (AEL). This investment is worth Rs 15,400 crore (around $2 billion).

    AGEL, ATL and AEL have been provided capital by IHC, all of which are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India, through the preferential allotment route.

    "This strategic expansion of our business aligns with IHC's commitment to broadening and diversifying our investment portfolio. There is no doubt that this transaction will directly and positively impact India's overarching ambition for long-term plans for clean energy. The deal represents 4.87 percent of the total trade between the UAE and India, which has reached $41 billion between 2020 and 2021; the partnership between IHC and Adani Group greatly reflects the economic ties between the UAE and India beyond the oil sector, " said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 17, 2022 02:24 pm
