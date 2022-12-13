 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFGL commits Rs 160 crore to expansion amid global headwinds

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

Leading refractories solution provider, IFGL Refractories Ltd, remained upbeat about demand in India and the export market amid headwinds, and lined up a capex of Rs 160 crore by FY'24 to ramp up its capacity and debottlenecking of its plants, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The official of the Kolkata-based company that mostly caters to the steel sector said that margins will remain under pressure for a few more quarters owing to commodity inflation, but said this is a short-term phenomenon.

"Despite short-term hiccups, we anticipate strong domestic demand, thanks to the government-led infrastructure spending. On the export front, the slowdown in Europe and the USA will only have a short-term impact," IFGL director & CEO Kamal Sarda told PTI in an interview.

Since global companies are replacing some of their China sourcing with some from other countries, such as India, demand will jump significantly in near future, Sarda said.

"We are upbeat about demand in the long term and that is why we have embarked on one of our largest capex plans of Rs 160 crore across our plants to augment capacity and debottlenecking. IFGL is well positioned to capitalise on this growth," he said.

The expansion will be funded by a mix of internal accruals and bank loans.