App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 22, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

IFCI sells part stake in NSE worth over Rs 93 crore

IFCI has made partial divestment of its stake in NSE to the extent of 0.22 per cent of the total number of equity shares of NSE comprising of 10,75,000 equity shares at the rate of Rs 873.74 per share on March 21, 2018, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure term-lender IFCI today said it has partially divested its stake in NSE worth over Rs 93.93 crore.

IFCI has made partial divestment of its stake in NSE to the extent of 0.22 per cent of the total number of equity shares of NSE comprising of 10,75,000 equity shares at the rate of Rs 873.74 per share on March 21, 2018, it said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors of the company, in a meeting held on September 25, 2017, had approved the sale of 42,43,370 equity shares comprising of 0.86 per cent of the total shares of NSE to one or more buyers in part or full, it added.

Shares of IFCI closed 0.98 per cent lower at Rs 20.15 on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #IFCI #NSE

most popular

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC