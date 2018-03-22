IFCI sells part stake in NSE worth over Rs 93 crore

Infrastructure term-lender IFCI today said it has partially divested its stake in NSE worth over Rs 93.93 crore.

IFCI has made partial divestment of its stake in NSE to the extent of 0.22 per cent of the total number of equity shares of NSE comprising of 10,75,000 equity shares at the rate of Rs 873.74 per share on March 21, 2018, it said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors of the company, in a meeting held on September 25, 2017, had approved the sale of 42,43,370 equity shares comprising of 0.86 per cent of the total shares of NSE to one or more buyers in part or full, it added.

Shares of IFCI closed 0.98 per cent lower at Rs 20.15 on BSE.