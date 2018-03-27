IFCI offloads stake in NSE for Rs 8.74 cr

Long-term infrastructure term-lender IFCI Ltd has further diluted its stake in NSE by 0.02 percent for a consideration of about Rs 8.74 crore.

IFCI Ltd has made partial disinvestment of its stake in NSE to the extent of about 0.02 percent of the total number of equity shares of NSE, comprising of 1,00,000 number of equity shares at the rate of Rs 873.74 per equity share on March 26, 2018, IFCI said in a regulatory filing today.

Last week, the company had sold 0.39 percent stake in NSE in two parts -- 0.17 percent for Rs 75 crore and 0.22 percent for Rs 93.93 crore, as part of the planned stake sale in the NSE.

Company's board had in September 2017 approved the sale of 42,43,370 equity shares comprising of 0.86 percent of the total equity shares of NSE to one or more interested[ buyer/s in part or full.

Earlier, the company has informed about selling its stake in non-core businesses.