App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

IFCI aims to mobilise up to Rs 2,000 crore from sale of non-core assets this fiscal

Besides, the company is looking at recovery of bad loans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The country's oldest public sector financial institution IFCI expects to mobilise Rs 1,500-2,000 crore from sale of non-core assets, including its stake in the National Stock Exchange (NSE), during the current fiscal to fund business growth, a top company official said.

Besides, the company is looking at recovery of bad loans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

"We have strategic investment in NSE and Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) which will give good money for business growth. We will also try to monetise our stake in some of our subsidiaries based on approval from government," IFCI Managing Director and CEO E S Rao told PTI.

Close

Currently, IFCI holds 2.4 percent stake in NSE and 4 percent in CCIL.

related news

Regarding NSE stake sale, he said "clarity has come from the regulator side. There is appetite in the market. So we will divest our stake in the NSE in tranches as per the business needs."

Rao said after SEBI passed its order on the NSE's co-location case, the road is clear for the stake sale provided market conditions are also supportive.

Real estate is the other segment from where the company will mobilise some funds, he added.

"We would like to realise Rs 100 crore from real estate sales this year. Already a committee has been formed. Wherever we have real estate properties we will try to monetise them either in form of sale, lease or joint development," he said.

"All these put together, we can get Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore from sale of assets depending on market condition and approvals," he added.

IFCI is also looking to divest part of its stake in its subsidiary Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL).

SHCIL has been a profit making and dividend paying company right from its inception. As on date, IFCI holds 52.86 percent equity shareholding in SHCIL.

In addition, Rao said the Budget has proposed Rs 200 crore capital infusion in the company where government holds 56.42 percent stake.

The fund infusion will help shore up IFCI's capital and enhance operations.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IFCI #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.