App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 30, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

IFC to invest Rs 150 cr to fund Ashiana's housing projects

Ashiana Housing Ltd (AHL) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a part of World Bank Group, have entered into an agreement to co-invest in upcoming affordable and middle income residential projects including in senior living projects, the realty firm said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IFC, the investment arm of World Bank, will invest Rs 150 crore in the residential housing projects of developer Ashiana Housing.

Ashiana Housing Ltd (AHL) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a part of World Bank Group, have entered into an agreement to co-invest in upcoming affordable and middle income residential projects including in senior living projects, the realty firm said in a BSE filing.

"The agreement envisages a total investment of Rs 150 crore on a project to project basis by IFC, representing 40 percent of the capital required by a project. The remaining 60 percent of the capital required, i.e. Rs 225 crore, will be contributed by AHL," it said.

The investment of IFC will primarily be in the form of non-convertible debentures for identified projects with returns linked to project specific returns, it added.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.