App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

IFC channels $222 million in Cholamandalam Investment

Cholamandalam Investment currently has 900 branches across the country managing assets of over Rs 54,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

IFC, a member of World Bank Group, on May 29 said, it has anchored investments of $222 million into city-based Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CIFCL) to serve customers in rural and semi-urban areas.

From the total amount (of $222 million), $92 million is from IFC and the rest are syndicated from First Abu Dhabi Bank ($50 million), MUFG Bank Ltd ($50 million), National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC ($20 million) and CTBC Bank Company Ltd ($10 million), a company statement said.

"Supporting productive asset financing NBFCs is part of our financial inclusion strategy because it offers income opportunities...," IFC Country Head, India, Jun Zhang said. "Cholamandalam's wide reach among small road transport operators and micro, small and medium enterprises makes it the right partner for us to reach underserved segments", he said.

MSMEs, small road transport operators face constraint of accessing finance with credit gap pegged at $397 billion.

By bringing foreign banks as investors, IFC is helping CIFCL to diversify its funding sources. This is IFC's first USD syndicated deal since January 2019.

Cholamandalam Investment currently has 900 branches across the country managing assets of over Rs 54,000 crore.
First Published on May 29, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.