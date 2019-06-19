IFA community to rise 18 percent globally in next three years: EY Global Report

The use of independent financial advisors is expected to rise rapidly, with an 18 percent increase in clients globally who expect to use independent advisors in the next three years, according to the 2019 EY Global Wealth Management Research Report.

The next three years may also witness a 14 increase for independent advisory firms.

Historically, the wealthiest clients have made greater use of the independent advisory channel. However, the expected growth over the next three years will be the highest in the mass affluent (34 percent today to 42 percent expecting to use) and high net worth segments (34 percent today to 40 percent expecting to use).

An increasing number of clients are willing to pay for financial advice, according to the report.

EY Global surveyed 2,000 wealth management clients across 26 countries to understand what matters most to them.

Unconstrained by the terms set by large brokerages, independent advisors may have more flexibility to adapt solutions based on what their clients’ value, as well as how they charge their clients.

The survey indicated that many major wealth management firms had introduced new independent channels or were considering creating a new independent distribution channel to stem the tide of their financial advisors going independent.

The report found that IFAs and fintech firms like robo advisors are likely to see robust growth over the next three years.

While the report indicated that IFAs would see 18 percent rise in their client base that is from a market share of 40 percent to 47 percent, robo advisors may also witness see 18 percent growth in its client base with a market share of 45 percent. However, the report showed that ticket size through robo advisors would be smaller.

As per the report, one-third of clients plan to switch wealth management providers over the next three years.

It also stated that wealth management providers have an opportunity to build trust and demonstrate the value of their services by providing education through thought leadership and financial coaching.

The EY Global Wealth Management research has found that clients who self-identify as having high investment knowledge are significantly less likely to switch over the next three years compared with those with low investment knowledge (only 19 percent of clients with high investment knowledge plan to switch, compared with 36 percent of clients with low investment knowledge).

Where are clients going?

The survey has revealed that client needs are often not met by a single provider, so clients currently use five different types of wealth management providers on an average, which are largely consistent across regions.

In looking out over the next three years, clients indicate maintaining this same number of relationships, suggesting that wealth managers are not yet providing the breadth of solutions needed to drive asset consolidation.