If you have a brand, work on defining its mission

(Representational image: Shutterstock)

“Every business has a mission, what’s yours?” When I ask this question at seminars and workshops, most executives say “making money”, “driving growth and profitability”, “becoming No 1 in the industry” or “maximising shareholder value” but these are not the mission or the purpose of being in business. These are the results of the mission. Even if someone says their mission is to do good things, philanthropic drive is not a mission for a business.

Most small and medium enterprises (SMEs) I have interacted with over the years have not shown a mission statement in writing, even though some of the owners showed their purpose and values by walking the talk. The great ones never thought money to be the goal but said, “you do the good work; the money will follow”.

Just as companies need to have a mission, brands, too, should have it. The question to ask is why you want to do business not what or how. The mission should remain in place even if business strategy and tactics have to be changed from time to time.

To build a great company you need to have a strong set of values that withstand all temptations even if some business is lost due to these core values.

For example, if your company has a no-bribe policy, will you make an exception for a multi-crore government project? When it comes to value-system adherence, it should be either 100 percent or none—there cannot be a 96 percent adherence.

Mission possible

A brand, too, needs to have a mission, for two reasons.

Firstly, product parity is too commonplace and minor differences are not noticed by the consumer. Media clutter makes it impossible to reach out and get noticed for the benefits your products provide, therefore, it is critical to find a differentiation bigger than a product benefit.

Secondly, brands need to create experiences rather than advertisements in today’s world. People need to see you delivering a unifying experience. Brands must develop more relevant, communication opportunities. This is difficult to do with product attributes alone.

In the era of social media, you can only do so much tweeting, sharing and liking with a brand’s attributes.

A brand’s mission need not be lofty or philosophical. It needn’t be “making the world a better place”. It can be as simple as having fun. It doesn’t even have to say “Eat Healthy, Think Better” like Britannia.

Here are some reasons why having a mission makes a difference:

1 It gives you a “why” instead of what and how. You may manufacture chewing gum but could you have made shampoo or wine? Why chewing gum? Finding that “why” is essential.

Take Surf. It has been in India for ages and has gone through many changes but did not have a mission. When it came out with the new variant that claimed to remove all stains, the mission was something the brand team made up. The idea was people should get dirty and that life was about getting hands and clothes soiled, and the much-derided stains were a symbol of having lived life to the fullest—we will take care of the stains, you enjoy life. It kept them ahead of the pack with aligned experiential marketing.

2 A mission is like a perpetual motion machine, dynamically creating new campaigns, product ideas and brand experiences. Similarly, a mission helps brands create new content and brand integration opportunities.

Mission drives brands and people to act in meaningful ways. Southwest Airlines, the mother of low-cost airlines, is my favourite when it comes to accomplishing the mission statement. The way it has adhered to its mission of flying passengers within the US on time at the cost of surface transport is a perfect example. From hiring staff with a good sense of humour to doing way with physical boarding passes, the free bag allowance, and low fares—everything is driven by its mission across all consumer touchpoints. The mission has worked well. The airline reported its first annual loss in 48 years in January of this year as the coronavirus outbreak battered the aviation sector.

3 A mission helps to connect everything in a meaningful and consistent way. It is like the Kapferer model of branding. You need something at a higher level to include all extensions or dissimilar products in your portfolio like Godrej. With the mission of creating the ultimate driving machine, BMW has brought a range of cars, bikes and SUVs.

4 The most important thing a mission does is that it aligns across the company, suppliers, customers and employees. With a mission, you can generate a passion for your work.

5 A clear mission helps to connect more easily with customers, and this, in turn, helps customers connect easily through social media. Even though brands rush to make a social media presence, do customers share the same enthusiasm? Consumers may, let us say, be more interested in connecting with a Sunsilk shampoo than a Chik shampoo socially.

The brand mission makes the difference. Brands with a mission will have an edge in today’s marketplace. They will grow faster, increase shareholder value, and, of course, make tons of money.