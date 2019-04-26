App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

IEX net profit rises 20% to Rs 37.85 cr in March quarter

The firm's net profit in the entire fiscal ended on March 31 also rose to Rs 165.03 crore, compared with Rs 131.68 crore in the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) posted over 20 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended March 31, mainly due to higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 31.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the company's total income rose to Rs 67.83 crore in the fourth quarter, from Rs 62.86 crore a year ago.

The firm's net profit in the entire fiscal ended on March 31 also rose to Rs 165.03 crore, compared with Rs 131.68 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income in 2018-19 also rose to Rs 294.15 crore from Rs 256.07 crore in 2017-18.

The IEX is a power exchange offering participants an automated platform to trade in electricity, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 06:18 pm

tags #Business #Indian Energy Exchange #Market news #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dabangg 3 clashes with Brahmastra: It's Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor t ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan treated the team of Slow Motion with delicious ...

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Arjun Rampal's estranged wife Mehr Jesia reacts to Gabriella Demetriad ...

Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP, dedicates a song to PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Aayush Sharma rallies for brother Aashray Sh ...

Alia Bhatt was my batchmate and Sara Ali Khan is my friend says newbie ...

Avengers Endgame public review: Fans are in awe of the greatest superh ...

Here's a 5-Point Manual Before You Head for Avengers Endgame

Healy Expects Women’s Cricket to Achieve Similar Highs as Men’s Cr ...

Rahul Showing Signs of Desperation, Didn't Realise Kejriwal Was Playin ...

'District Admin Not Sharing Report': Karnataka Officer Who Checked Mod ...

Tamil Nadu Chief Whip Recommends Action Against 3 More AIADMK MLAs for ...

Maharashtra Asks Jet Airways Staff to Call Off 'Silent Protest' at PM ...

Bengal Will Offer PM Modi Rosogollas Made of Clay With Gravel Fillings ...

Rahul Promises 'Kisan Budget', Law to Prevent Farmers Going to Jail fo ...

Trouble for Mayawati, CBI Registers FIR to Probe Alleged Irregularitie ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Could Raj Thackarey turn out to be the X-Fac ...

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

UltraTech Cement vs ACC: Is ACC still a good bet after Q4 earnings?

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafi ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: Supreme Court has robust in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

Sensex soars 336 points to close above 39,000-mark, Nifty up at 11,754 ...

Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal bags second successive gold; ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.