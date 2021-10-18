IEX board to consider bonus issue on October 21

Representative image

The board of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd will consider a bonus issue of equity shares during its meeting scheduled on October 21.

IEX, in a declaration made to stock exchanges on October 18, confirmed that the proposal for a bonus issue would be considered by the Board of Directors.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting scheduled on Thursday, October 21, 2021, shall inter-alia, also consider the proposal for declaration of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company," it said.

Notably, IEX had recorded a 59 percent year-on-year jump in the total traded electricity volumes to 8,997 million units (MU) in September.

Cumulatively, for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22, the Exchange Market has achieved a significant growth in volume.

The electricity market achieved 25,857 MU volume during the July-September quarter, resulting in a 57 percent y-o-y growth across market segments.

The day-ahead market (DAM) traded 6,418 MU volume in September 2021, with the average monthly price at Rs 4.4 per unit.

For the second quarter of 2021-22, the day-ahead market on the Exchange traded 17,305 MU and registered a 26 per cent y-o-y growth.