IEEMA appoints Rohit Pathak as president for 2022-23

Sep 26, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) on Monday announced the appointment of Rohit Pathak as its new president for 2022-23.

Pathak, CEO of Birla Copper (Hindalco Industries Limited), took over the reins from Vipul Ray at the 75th annual general meeting of the association on Monday, IEEMA said in a statement.

"Our focus for the year would be to help the association and members explore and pursue emerging growth areas (e-mobility, renewables, exports to EU/US as they look for China+1 sources). Secondly, to drive Public Policy efforts to address pain areas of the members and to shape IEEMA strategy for the new opportunities," Pathak said.

