App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

IEA says does not expect 'huge increase' in crude prices

Electric vehicles are not expected to make a dent on crude demand in India and elsewhere, IEA's Fatih Birol also said, adding that he expects India's oil demand to continue rising.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The International Energy Agency (IEA) doesn't expect oil prices to rise significantly because demand is slowing and there is a glut in global crude markets, its executive director said on July 19.

Electric vehicles are not expected to make a dent on crude demand in India and elsewhere, IEA's Fatih Birol also said, adding that he expects India's oil demand to continue rising.

The IEA is reducing its 2019 oil demand forecast due to a slowing global economy amid a US-China trade spat, and may cut it again if the global economy and especially China shows further weakness, Birol told Reuters on July 18.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 10:26 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #IEA #India #markets #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.