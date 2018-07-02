App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 08:43 AM IST

IDFC to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore

The company would seek shareholders' nod at the annual general meeting to be held this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Leading finance company IDFC Ltd will seek shareholders' approval this month to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible securities.

The company looks to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible securities on private placement basis with a view to augment its business, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The said limit of Rs 2,000 crore shall be within the overall borrowing limit of Rs 10,000 crore, IDFC said.

 
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 08:40 am

#Business #IDFC Ltd

