IDFC to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore

The company looks to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible securities on private placement basis with a view to augment its business, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company would seek shareholders' nod at the annual general meeting to be held this month.

The said limit of Rs 2,000 crore shall be within the overall borrowing limit of Rs 10,000 crore, IDFC said.