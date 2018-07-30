App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDFC net down 20% at Rs 2.97cr in Q1

Total income during the period rose to Rs 18.35 crore, from Rs 16.61 crore in same period of the preceding fiscal, IDFC said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IDFC Ltd today reported a 20 percent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 2.97 crore for the quarter ended June compared to Rs 3.71 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18.

Total income during the period rose to Rs 18.35 crore, from Rs 16.61 crore in same period of the preceding fiscal, IDFC said in a regulatory filing.

IDFC Ltd is mainly engaged in investment activities and is owned by institutions including mutual funds, alternate investment funds, foreign portfolio investors, insurance firms and banks among others.

Company shares closed 1.68 per cent up at Rs 48.50 on BSE.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 08:35 pm

tags #Business #IDFC Ltd #Results

