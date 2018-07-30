IDFC net down 20% at Rs 2.97cr in Q1

Total income during the period rose to Rs 18.35 crore, from Rs 16.61 crore in same period of the preceding fiscal, IDFC said in a regulatory filing.
IDFC Ltd today reported a 20 percent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 2.97 crore for the quarter ended June compared to Rs 3.71 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18.
Total income during the period rose to Rs 18.35 crore, from Rs 16.61 crore in same period of the preceding fiscal, IDFC said in a regulatory filing.
IDFC Ltd is mainly engaged in investment activities and is owned by institutions including mutual funds, alternate investment funds, foreign portfolio investors, insurance firms and banks among others.