IDFC First Bank's promoter, Warburg Pincus unlikely to participate in capital raising: Report

IDFC First Bank's promoter and Warburg Pincus might not participate in the lender's Rs 3,000 crore capital raising round, Business Standard reported.

"There have not been formal discussions yet with these investors on the matter, though it is unlikely that they will subscribe to the issue this time," a source told the publication.

IDFC Financial Holding Company, the promoter, owns a 40 percent stake in the lender, and Warburg Pincus has a holding of 9 percent.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

IDFC First's board, on February 18, approved up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches.

In a BSE filing, the lender said the funds would be raised "by way of issuance of Securities, through one or more permissible mode(s), including but not limited to a Private Placement, Qualified Institutions Placement, Follow-on Public Offering or a combination thereof."

The bank is planning a QIP by the end of the current fiscal year (FY21), Business Standard reported.

"QIP seems to be the preferred mode, and bankers to the issue are likely to be appointed next week. The objective is to ensure that the capital raise is completed this fiscal year," a source told the paper.