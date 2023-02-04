 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDFC First Bank to raise Rs 2,196 crore via preferential allotment of shares

PTI
Feb 04, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

Equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, on a preferential basis will be issued IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited at a price of Rs 58.18 per unit, including premium of Rs 48.18 per share, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

IDFC First Bank on Saturday said its board has approved allotment of 37.75 crore shares to a subsidiary of IDFC on preferential basis for Rs 2,196 crore.

The proposal is subject to acceptance of the offer by the board of IDFC and approval of the shareholders of the bank, it said.

first published: Feb 4, 2023 07:37 pm