IDFC First Bank to raise Rs 2,196 crore via preferential allotment of shares

IDFC First Bank on Saturday said its board has approved allotment of 37.75 crore shares to a subsidiary of IDFC on preferential basis for Rs 2,196 crore.

Equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, on a preferential basis will be issued IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited at a price of Rs 58.18 per unit, including premium of Rs 48.18 per share, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The proposal is subject to acceptance of the offer by the board of IDFC and approval of the shareholders of the bank, it said.