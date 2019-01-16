App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

IDFC First Bank to focus on retail banking, says CEO V Vaidyanathan

On expansion, Vaidyanathan said the IDFC First Bank is not looking at any inorganic route.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The newly formed IDFC First Bank on January 16 said the bank will be focusing on retail banking and building liabilities will be the number one priority.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, said, "Retail banking provides relationships, margins, better profitability and diversification. So clearly, we want to take retail to about 70 percent in the next five years."

"We have a current account/savings account (CASA) of about close to Rs 6, 400 crore and CASA deposits is close to about 12 percent. We believe that this has to go up as good banks are in the benchmark of between 40 percent and 45 percent. Our singular journey will be to fix the CASA ratio," Vaidyanathan said.

"We are very sensitive to the needs and expectations of shareholders. We have a big responsibility on ourselves to handling a banking license as it's a sacred institution and has to be handled well. It's our responsibility to create value for customers and in the process, we will create value for shareholders," he added.

related news

On expansion, Vaidyanathan said the bank is not looking at any inorganic route, "We think that over the next few years, we want to certainly add about 600 more branches and that will give us reasonable scale and heft in the market place."

 

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #Business

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.