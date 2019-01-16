IDFC First Bank to focus on retail banking, says CEO V Vaidyanathan

The newly formed IDFC First Bank on January 16 said the bank will be focusing on retail banking and building liabilities will be the number one priority.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, said, "Retail banking provides relationships, margins, better profitability and diversification. So clearly, we want to take retail to about 70 percent in the next five years."

"We have a current account/savings account (CASA) of about close to Rs 6, 400 crore and CASA deposits is close to about 12 percent. We believe that this has to go up as good banks are in the benchmark of between 40 percent and 45 percent. Our singular journey will be to fix the CASA ratio," Vaidyanathan said.

"We are very sensitive to the needs and expectations of shareholders. We have a big responsibility on ourselves to handling a banking license as it's a sacred institution and has to be handled well. It's our responsibility to create value for customers and in the process, we will create value for shareholders," he added.

On expansion, Vaidyanathan said the bank is not looking at any inorganic route, "We think that over the next few years, we want to certainly add about 600 more branches and that will give us reasonable scale and heft in the market place."