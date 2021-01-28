MARKET NEWS

IDFC First Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates: Check details here

IDFC First Bank's FD interest rates range from 2.75 percent p.a. to 5.75 percent p.a. for deposits with a tenure of 7 days to ten years.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
IDFC | Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) sold 8,26,56,909 equity shares in company at Rs 38.76 per share. However, Abakkus Emerging Oppertunities Fund - 1 bought 1 crore shares at Rs 38.75 per share, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte 1.32 crore shares at same price and Avendus Absolute Return Fund 1,49,68,257 shares at same price on the BSE.

IDFC First Bank provides short-term FDs ranging from seven days to one year and long-term FDs ranging from one to ten years. The private sector lender's FD interest rates range from 2.75 percent p.a. to 5.75 percent p.a. for deposits with a tenure of 7 days to ten years.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) revised the interest rates on retail term deposits earlier in January.

Here are the IDFC First Bank latest FD interest rates on bulk deposits

IDFC First Bank offers 2.75 percent interest rate for FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days. The bank gives 2.85 percent and 3.10 percent interest rate respectively for 15-60 days and 61-90 days. For term deposits maturing in 92-180 days 3.55 percent, and 181-270 days 3.80 percent.

For FDs maturing in 271 - 365 days 4.00 percent, 366 - 398 days 4.30 percent and 399 days 3.75 percent. The bank gives an interest rate of 4.65 percent for term deposits with tenure 400 - 540 days. IDFC First Bank gives 5.05 percent interest for FDs maturing in 541 to 1095 days.

IDFC First Bank FD interest rates for long term deposits with tenure of 3 years to 10 years are 5.70 percent. It is effective from January 16, 2021.
TenorsInterest rates
7 - 14 days2.75%
15 - 60 days2.85%
61 - 91 days3.10%
92 - 180 days3.55%
181 - 270 days3.80%
271 - 365 days4.00%
366 - 398 days4.30%
399 days3.75%
400 - 540 days4.65%
541 -1095 days5.05%
3 years 1days - 10 Years5.70%

Source: IDFC First Bank website

 
Moneycontrol News
