MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IDFC First Bank Q3 Net Profit to Rs. 152.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,766.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

January 20, 2021 / 07:18 PM IST
IDFC | Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) sold 8,26,56,909 equity shares in company at Rs 38.76 per share. However, Abakkus Emerging Oppertunities Fund - 1 bought 1 crore shares at Rs 38.75 per share, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte 1.32 crore shares at same price and Avendus Absolute Return Fund 1,49,68,257 shares at same price on the BSE.

IDFC | Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) sold 8,26,56,909 equity shares in company at Rs 38.76 per share. However, Abakkus Emerging Oppertunities Fund - 1 bought 1 crore shares at Rs 38.75 per share, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte 1.32 crore shares at same price and Avendus Absolute Return Fund 1,49,68,257 shares at same price on the BSE.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects IDFC First Bank to report net profit at Rs. 152.7 crore (up 50.6% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,766.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 31% Y-o-Y (up 37.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 470.4 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
TAGS: #banking #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #IDFC First Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
first published: Jan 20, 2021 07:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.