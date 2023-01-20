IDFC First Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 117.7% YoY to Rs. 611.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects IDFC First Bank to report net profit at Rs. 611.9 crore up 117.7% year-on-year (up 10.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 19.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,074.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 58.5% Y-o-Y (up 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,220.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_Banking