you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC First Bank plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through preferential issue

This capital will be used for growth expansion and investing in liabilities and asset franchise, technology and infrastructure platforms, the bank said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Private sector lender, IDFC First Bank on Friday said it plans to raise equity capital of Rs 2,000 crore through a preferential issue to a clutch of investors including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Dayside Investment (Warburg Pincus group), and to its promoter, IDFC.

Of this, Rs 800 crore will come from IDFC Financial Holding Company, Rs 600 crore from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Rs 200 crore from Dayside Investment (Warburg Pincus group), Rs 200 crore from HDFC Life Insurance and Rs 200 crores from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, the bank said in a release.

After the capital raising exercise, the revised book value per share will be Rs 30.40 compared to Rs 31.82 as on December 31, 2019. The capital adequacy will be 15.5 percent with the common equity Tier 1  (CET1) at 15.3 percent, the bank said. The bank's CET1 ratio was at 13.28 percent as on December 31, 2019.

Close

The proposed preferential issue to the Qualified Institutional Buyers, will be completed within a period of 15 days from the date of passing the resolution by the shareholders.

This capital will be used for growth expansion and investing in liabilities and asset franchise, technology and infrastructure platforms, the bank said. In Q3, the bank had seen retail lending growth of 32 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Retail loan book as a proportion of total loans has grown from 10 percent as on March 2018 (pre-merger) to 60 percent as on March 31, 2020 (including retail PSL) and is running ahead of the 5–year–guidance of 70 percent given at the time of merger.

The bank reported Gross NPAs of 2.26 percent and Net NPA of 1.06 percent as of December 31, 2019.

First Published on May 1, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #IDFC First Bank

