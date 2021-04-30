MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IDFC First Bank lowers interest rate on savings accounts to up to 4%, new rates effective from May 1

An interest of 5 percent is being offered for minimum account balance up to Rs 2 crore, and 4 percent for balance ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Moneycontrol News
April 30, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
IDFC First Bank was known for offering one of the highest saving interest rates (File image)

IDFC First Bank was known for offering one of the highest saving interest rates (File image)

The IDFC First Bank  has decided to lower the interest rates on savings account to up to 4 percent. The new rates will come into effect from May 1, 2021.

The private lender was earlier offering a savings interest rate of 7 percent, which was cut to 6 percent in February this year. The bank has now decided to slash it further.

On saving account balance ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs  10 lakh, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.5 percent.

An interest of 5 percent is being offered on minimum account balance up to Rs 2 crore, and 4 percent on balance ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Also Read: IDFC cuts saving interest rate from 6% to 4%: Here are some banks offering highest interest rates on saving accounts

Close

Related stories

Notably, IDFC First Bank, along with RBL and Bandhan Bank, was known for offering the highest saving account interest rates among the Indian lenders.

The bank has seen a remarkable growth in its current and savings account (CASA) ratio, which increased from 11.4 percent on March 31, 2019 to 48.3 percent as on December 31, 2020.

The lender had, earlier in April, raised an amount of Rs 3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Estimates for the fiscal year 2021 show that IDFC First Bank's loan book grew at 10.09 percent, higher than the average industry growth. The CASA ratio is also estimated to have surged to to 51.95 percent as of March this year, higher than 31.87 percent in the same month a year ago. The bank also registered a 43.15 percent year-on-year growth in deposits.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bank Interest Rate #IDFC First Bank #private sector bank #savings interest rate
first published: Apr 30, 2021 03:38 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.