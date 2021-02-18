MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 crore fund mop-up

The bank said it may raise the fund in one or more tranches.

PTI
February 18, 2021 / 10:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector IDFC First Bank on Thursday said its board has okayed raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through various means.

The lender said there are significant opportunities for growth based on the strong capabilities it has built as well as the strong outlook for economic recovery in India.

The board of the bank has approved raising of funds "up to Rs 3,000 crore by way of issuance of securities, through one or more permissible mode(s), including but not limited to a private placement, Qualified Institutions Placement, Follow-on Public Offering or a combination thereof," IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it may raise the fund in one or more tranches.

The bank's scrip closed 3.01 per cent up at Rs 58.10 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #IDFC First Bank #Market news
first published: Feb 18, 2021 10:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.