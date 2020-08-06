Ideas for Profit | Why Ujjivan deserves the attention of long-term investors?

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Q1 FY21 earnings show a steady run. But the moratorium on loan repayments, one of the highest moratorium loan figures in the industry, hides some of its potential problems.

Around 47 percent of its total loan book by value was under moratorium as on June 30. Is it then a stock to put in the backburner? Certainly not as multiple moats deserve the attention of the long-term investors. Here is what makes us positive about the stock.