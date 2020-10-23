172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ideas-for-profit-why-are-we-upbeat-on-bajaj-auto-the-reasons-are-not-far-to-seek-6003721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 05:49 PM IST

Ideas for Profit | Why are we upbeat on Bajaj Auto? The reasons are not far to seek

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra delves deeper into the second quarter performance of Bajaj Auto, its outlook, and strategies investors should adopt going forward.

Moneycontrol News

Bajaj Auto has posted an inline set of numbers for Q2 FY21. Sales volumes recovered significantly post easing of lockdown restrictions. Topline and operating margin stood at par with last year, indicating the waning impact of COVID-19.

