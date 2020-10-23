Bajaj Auto has posted an inline set of numbers for Q2 FY21. Sales volumes recovered significantly post easing of lockdown restrictions. Topline and operating margin stood at par with last year, indicating the waning impact of COVID-19.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra delves deeper into the second quarter performance of Bajaj Auto, its outlook, and strategies investors should adopt going forward.