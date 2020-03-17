App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 04:33 PM IST

Ideas For Profit | Should you invest in SBI Cards post tepid listing?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The listing of SBI Cards, a subsidiary of State Bank of India, was impacted by the dampened market sentiment surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The stock listed at a 12% discount to the final issue price of `755/share.

While there was a euphoria round the company's IPO which got an overwhelming response, the same did not get reflected on the listing day.

Sakshi Batra decodes the earnings fundamentals, valuation and growth prospects of the company going forward to find out whether long-term investors can keep the stock on their radar.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #SBI #SBI Cards #SBI Cards & Payment Services #SBI Cards IPO

