business Ideas for profit | NOCIL MC Pro remains positive on NOCIL (13.9x EV/EBITDA FY23e), as the base scenario is one of improved global auto demand in the medium-to-long term, and company is well-positioned to capitalise on it with its spare capacity and strong balance sheet. Any faster execution of the ‘China Plus One’ opportunity will be a trigger for re-rating. Watch the video for more.