Ideas For Profit | Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, or Garden Reach Shipbuilders; which shipbuilding company looks more compelling?

Shipbuilding is emerging as a compelling proposition because of an exciting business model, visibility, and valuation.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDSL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), and Cochin Shipyard put together now account for a market capitalization of a little over Rs 10,000 crore, which is one-tenth of their order book of nearly one lakh crore.

What’s interesting is that on average they are trading at less than 10 times their fiscal 2020 earnings and offering a dividend yield of close to 5 percent.

While on an aggregate basis the numbers are encouraging, here’s what we found during our deep dive into their individual businesses, opportunities, financials, and other aspects of valuations.

Watch the video to know more.