Ideas For Profit | L&T Infotech-Mindtree merger: Is this a good opportunity to invest in these stocks?

L&T Infotech-Mindtree merger: Is this a good opportunity to invest in these stocks? L&T has announced the much-anticipated merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree. This merger will create the sixth-largest IT company by revenue in India. L&T will hold 68.7 percent in LTI Mindtree. Over the longer term, the deal is positive for bringing in talent bandwidth and capabilities to bid for larger projects across verticals. Should you buy these two stocks now? Watch the video to know more.