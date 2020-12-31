business Ideas For Profit | Is Steel Strip Wheels worth considering for your long-term portfolio? An auto component maker which has proven track record of delivering strong financial performance, marquee clients in its kitty, strong presence in automotive Steel wheel rim industry with large wallet share from leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company is also focusing on exports and aggressively expanding its high margin alloy wheel segment to drive the next leg of growth. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, let's find out whether the current valuations make Steel Strip Wheels an attractive bet for investors or not