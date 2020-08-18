Ideas For Profit | Is Lumax Industries a good long-term bet?

The first quarter of FY21 for Lumax Industries was a washout quarter due to COVID-19 led disruptions in the business activities. As a result, the company posted a weak set of numbers and the revenues suffered a significant decline on a YoY basis while operating profitability turned negative due to significant negative operating leverage.

However, once the lockdown restrictions were eased, Lumax saw a strong recovery in demand. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra focuses on the Q1 earnings fine print to find out if investors should keep an eye on this stock.