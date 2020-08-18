172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ideas-for-profit-is-lumax-industries-a-good-long-term-bet-5721531.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Is Lumax Industries a good long-term bet?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out if investors should keep an eye on this stock.

Moneycontrol News

The first quarter of FY21 for Lumax Industries was a washout quarter due to COVID-19 led disruptions in the business activities. As a result, the company posted a weak set of numbers and the revenues suffered a significant decline on a YoY basis while operating profitability turned negative due to significant negative operating leverage.

However, once the lockdown restrictions were eased, Lumax saw a strong recovery in demand. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra focuses on the Q1 earnings fine print to find out if investors should keep an eye on this stock.
