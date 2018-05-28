App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Idea completes 4G VoLTE roll out in 15 of 22 telecom circles

Telecom operator Idea Cellular today said it has rolled out 4G VoLTE service in 15 telecom circles covering all the district headquarters in the respective areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Idea Cellular today said it has rolled out 4G VoLTE service in 15 telecom circles covering all the district headquarters in the respective areas. "Idea Cellular said that it rolled out VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service across nine major markets - Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, UP East, UP West, Bihar & Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

"With this launch, Idea VoLTE is now available across 15 circles which cover 85 per cent of India's mobile subscriber base, making it the biggest VoLTE network by a GSM operator," Idea said in a statement.

Overall, Idea has the second largest presence of VoLTE-based calling service after Reliance Jio.

The cost of a VoLTE call is cheaper as compared to traditional calls made on 2G and 3G network while also offering faster call connection and better mobile phone battery utilisation.

related news

Earlier this month, Idea had launched VoLTE services in Maharashtra & Goa, MP & Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, AP & Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

"As part of the launch offer, Idea will give 30 GB free data to its VoLTE users. Customers will get 10 GB data on making the first VoLTE call, additional 10 GB on giving feedback on the service after four weeks and another 10 GB on giving feedback after eight weeks," the statement said.

Existing Idea customers with compatible 4G handsets will automatically get upgraded to Idea VoLTE service.

tags #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.