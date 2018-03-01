App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 23, 2018 11:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Idea Cellular raises Rs 3,500 crore via QIP

The company has issued and allotted about 42.42 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 82.50 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 72.50 a share), amounting to about Rs 3,500 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mobile operator Idea Cellular today said it has successfully closed a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to raise Rs 3,500 crore.

The company has issued and allotted about 42.42 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 82.50 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 72.50 a share), amounting to about Rs 3,500 crore.

"The issue witnessed interest from a global investor base. The issue allocation is approximately 56 per cent and 44 per cent to Indian and foreign investors respectively," the company said in a statement here.

DSP Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets India acted as global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the issue, the statement added.

"This equity raise of Rs 3,500 crore along with recent infusion of Rs 3,250 crore by Idea’s promoter/ promoter group will reduce Idea’s net-debt by approximately Rs 6,750 crore," it added.

Also, the company has recently announced the sale of Idea’s and Vodafone India’s standalone towers to ATC Telecom Infrastructure, a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation for an total enterprise value of Rs 7,850 crore, the company said.

"Further, we continue to evaluate strategic options to monetise Idea’s 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers. These proceeds will strengthen the financial position of the merged entity," it added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC