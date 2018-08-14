IDBI raises MCLR by 5-10 bps

State owned IDBI Bank today said it has increased the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 0.10 percent for various tenors. The new lending rates took effect from August 12, the bank said in a statement.

For overnight and one month tenor loans, the MCLR are increased by 0.05 percent each to 8 percent and 8.25 percent respectively.

For three and six months of tenor, the new MCLR will be 8.45 percent and 8.60 percent.

The one year loan will be priced at 8.85 percent, two year and three year tenors will be priced at 8.90 percent each.