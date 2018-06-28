IDBI looking at increasing retail assets to 29% this year

Loss-making IDBI Bank is looking to increase the share of the retail loan book to 29 percent this fiscal year from 25 percent last year, an official said.

The structured retail loan book of the bank, which may be taken over by LIC, consists of housing loans, loan against property, education loans, personal loans and car loans.

"Our structured retail book is projected to be 29 percent of the total advances by March 2019," executive director for retail banking group Jorty Chacko said today.

Of the structured retail loan book, share of housing loans and loan against property is 94 percent and the balance 6 percent consists of personal, education and car loans.

"As a strategy, we are now looking to enhance our non-mortgage book (personal, car and education loan), looking at the higher spread available in these segments," he said.

Chacko said the spread on mortgage loans is about 350 bps, whereas the spread on car loans is around 450 bps and as high as 700 bps on personal loans.

On the auto and personal loans front, the bank has introduced risk-based pricing and is offering better rates for customers with good credit profile.

The bank, which has the highest bad loan ratio in the system with over 25 percent, is offering an interest rate in the range of 8.90 percent to 9.50 per annum in auto loan and 12 percent to 14 percent per annum in personal loan.

The bank has also realigned its home loan slab in line with new home loan priority sector lending norms issued by the central bank.

It has revised home loan slab from existing Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh, effective June 18. It is offering an interest rate of 8.5 percent per annum for housing loans up to Rs 35 lakh.