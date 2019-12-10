App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank to sell up to 49% shares in two subsidiaries, to retain controlling stake

IDBI Bank said it will retain controlling stake in the subsidiaries with itself.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IDBI Bank will sell up to 49 per cent stake in its subsidiaries IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd (ICMS) and IDBI Intech Ltd (IIL).

The board of directors of IDBI Bank has given in-principle approval to divest or dilute IDBI Bank's stake in its subsidiaries namely IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd (ICMS) and IDBI Intech Limited (IIL) to the extent of 49 per cent to the prospective investors, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

IDBI Bank said it will retain controlling stake in the subsidiaries with itself.

Close
Shares of IDBI Bank closed at Rs 33.50 on the BSE, down by 1.90 per cent from the previous close.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Business #IDBI Bank #Market news

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.