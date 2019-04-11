IDBI Bank to recruit 960 employees, last date for applications approaching soon

The LIC-owned IDBI Bank has invited applications for 920 posts across various departments and has set the last date for accepting online applications set on April 15.

The bank is looking to hire 500 Assistant Managers, 300 Executives on a contract basis and 120 Managers (across grades B,C,D,E). The deadline for applications for the post of managers is yet to be announced.

IDBI Bank is also hiring Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Risk Officer and the last date for receipt of applications is April 12.

The details of the above vacancies have been posted on the bank's website.

The bank had also invited applications for the post of 40 managers (grade B, C, D) earlier. It had invited applications for posts of Head Treasury, Chief Technology Officer, Head Human Resource and Head Data Analysis. The window for accepting these submissions closed on April 8.

This is the first recruitment drive by the bank under its new owner. In June 2018, LIC obtained the insurance regulator's approval to acquire up to 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank and the deal materialised on December 28.

LIC plans to use the bank's network of over 1,800 branches to maximise the distribution of its policies. The bank has about 17,500 employees currently.