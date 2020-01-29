App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank to raise Rs 1,500cr via bonds

The bids for the above issuance would be invited on electronic bidding platform (EBP) of BSE Bond and bidding window shall remain open on January 31, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IDBI Bank on Wednesday said it proposes to raise Rs 1,500 crore from bonds to fund growth. "The bank has decided to issue Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs 1,500 crore, with a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,000 crore," IDBI Bank said in a filing.

The bids for the above issuance would be invited on electronic bidding platform (EBP) of BSE Bond and bidding window shall remain open on January 31, it said.

Last month, Parliament approved Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in IDBI Bank.

Close

The Department of Financial Services got Rs 4,557 crore for infusion into IDBI Bank through recap bonds for its share of 47.11 per cent in IDBI Bank.

related news

State-owned LIC, which is the promoter of the debt-ridden lender with 51 per cent stake, will pump in an additional Rs 4,743 crore to improve the bank's capital position.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Bonds #Business #Companies #IDBI Bank

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.