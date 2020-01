IDBI Bank to raise Rs 1,500cr via bonds

IDBI Bank on Wednesday said it proposes to raise Rs 1,500 crore from bonds to fund growth. "The bank has decided to issue Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs 1,500 crore, with a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,000 crore," IDBI Bank said in a filing.

The bids for the above issuance would be invited on electronic bidding platform (EBP) of BSE Bond and bidding window shall remain open on January 31, it said.

Last month, Parliament approved Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in IDBI Bank.

The Department of Financial Services got Rs 4,557 crore for infusion into IDBI Bank through recap bonds for its share of 47.11 per cent in IDBI Bank.

State-owned LIC, which is the promoter of the debt-ridden lender with 51 per cent stake, will pump in an additional Rs 4,743 crore to improve the bank's capital position. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.