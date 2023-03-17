IDBI Bank stake sale could be deferred: Report

The government is likely to defer the IDBI Bank stake sale as it fears that the unprecedented market volatility could deter prospective buyers, a report in Mint said.

The fall in the stocks price of IDBI Bank will fetch the government a lower than estimated value from the dilution of the 60.72 percent stake.

The government is likely to wait for the market conditions to stabilise to take the divestment forward.

“The market volatility and the weakness in IDBI Bank’s stock means a much higher dilution in the government’s stake. The government may get a much lower value from the total 60.72% stake sale than what it expected earlier. In such a circumstance, the government is thinking of putting the divestment plan on hold," the Mint report cited a person familiar with the matter.

The government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) hold 94.71 percent stake in the bank. The government, which owns 45.48% of IDBI Bank, is looking to divest a 30.48% stake in the lender, alongside state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) (LIFI.NS), which will sell a 30.24% stake from its holding of 49.24% in the bank.

Bank failures: Is there a case for higher deposit insurance cover in India? The government had received initial bids in January from multiple bidders. Financial bids for IDBI Bank will be called only after due diligence, DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC-TV18 in January. The divestment of IDBI Bank will be a first of its kind in the Indian banking space and will set the stage for the sale of two state-run banks.

