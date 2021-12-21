IDBI Bank says exposure to diamantaire Sanghavi Exports misstated by report

IDBI Bank on Monday said its outstanding loan exposure to Sanghavi Exports International Pvt Ltd is Rs 16.72 crore and not Rs 6,710 crore as stated by a media report.

It has initiated action to recover dues, the bank said in a stock exchange notification. "A news article is in circulation stating that a default of Rs 6,710 crore has been made by a diamantaire group to IDBI Bank," the lender said.

"The news item mentioned Sanghavi Exports which is a non-performing account (NPA) with the bank. The lender hereby advises that the news item contains certain factual inaccuracies," it added.