IDBI Bank says exposure to diamantaire Sanghavi Exports misstated by report

The lender has initiated action to recover its dues

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

IDBI Bank on Monday said its outstanding loan exposure to Sanghavi Exports International Pvt Ltd is Rs 16.72 crore and not Rs 6,710 crore as stated by a media report.

It has initiated action to recover dues, the bank said in a stock exchange notification. "A news article is in circulation stating that a default of Rs 6,710 crore has been made by a diamantaire group to IDBI Bank," the lender said.

"The news item mentioned Sanghavi Exports which is a non-performing account (NPA) with the bank. The lender hereby advises that the news item contains certain factual inaccuracies," it added.

 
Tags: #IDBI Bank #Sanghavi Exports International Pvt Ltd
first published: Dec 21, 2021 07:58 am

