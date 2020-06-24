App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank says COVID-19 pandemic to not have any material impact on future results

The major identified challenges for bank borrowers across various industry sectors is expected to arise from eroding cash flows and elongated working capital cycles, it said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

LIC-owned IDBI Bank on Wednesday said despite challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it does not see any material impact on its financial results going ahead. The implementation of lockdown and extensions has resulted in disruptions of business and common life, the lender said in a filing to the exchanges.

The major identified challenges for bank borrowers across various industry sectors is expected to arise from eroding cash flows and elongated working capital cycles, it said.

"Despite these events and conditions, our results in future are not expected to be materially adverse nor would have any significant impact on the going concern assumption," the lender said.

Close

With the situation still unfolding, it is difficult to predict time horizons to gauge the impact, it said.

related news

The bank said it is gearing itself on all fronts to meet these challenges.

This disclosure was also submitted by the bank in its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the bank reported a profit after tax of Rs 135 crore as against a net loss of Rs 4,918 crore in the year-ago period.

For fiscal year 2019-20, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 12,887 crore as against Rs 15,116 crore of loss booked in 2018-19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:44 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #IDBI Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Blackstone stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT positive for commercial real estate: Experts

Blackstone stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT positive for commercial real estate: Experts

Mumbai adds 1,144 new COVID-19 cases; 38 die, 2,434 recover

Mumbai adds 1,144 new COVID-19 cases; 38 die, 2,434 recover

3 Point Analysis | Patanjali’s Coronil under AYUSH ministry's lens, will it sustain scientific rigour?

3 Point Analysis | Patanjali’s Coronil under AYUSH ministry's lens, will it sustain scientific rigour?

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.